What makes a private cloud different?

With a hosted Mac private cloud you have everything you need for true automation. The vSphere API is exposed as a Web service so you can build, manage and tear down VMs on-demand. From vCenter, you can command and control VMs, compute, and storage. While you’re licensed for unlimited VMs, the number of concurrent VMs you desire will determine the size of your Mac cloud. The cloud is private and uses dedicated hardware just for you. With flat rate billing, the value is easy to plan for month to month.

If you need a single build server, you can rent a Mac mini or Mac Pro. For many people, this is a great route. If you’re ready for true automation, read on.